Brave woman steps in to stop knifeman as he attacks man in front of child

Footage shows the terrifying moment a knife-wielding thug repeatedly stabs a man in the street, before a brave woman intervenes.

The clip - taken from a home’s CCTV camera - shows a man in plaid pyjama bottoms walk up to another male, shoving him, and going at his face with a large blade, before kicking him whilst he’s on the ground.

A woman can be seen separating the knifeman from the victim, seemingly calming him down as a child watches the incident.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.