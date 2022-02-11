Woman announces she’s leaving her husband because he got Covid booster jab

An anti-vaxx protester in New Zealand has announced she is leaving her husband because he got the Covid-19 booster shot.

She made the shocking claim amid a demonstration that took place days after the country’s capital city of Wellington was partially brought to a standstill as a “freedom convoy” of protesters rolled into town.

“I’m leaving my husband. He got the booster today. He’s gone. I don’t want anything to do with him,” the woman told 1 News.

“I honestly seriously believe he is going to die.”

