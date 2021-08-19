A crowd at Lord’s Cricket Ground jeered as a couple were thrown out during day three of the second England vs India test match.

Footage shows security attempting to escort the pair away from their seats before the woman starts throwing punches and scuffling with stewards, sparking boos from the people around her.

Onlookers said the couple had been “up to the bar frequently” and before being kicked out, had their drinks poured away.

“Everyone was relieved when they were gone. It’s not what you expect at the cricket,” the man who filmed the confrontation, said.