An Australian woman has been fined more than $4000 (£2,117) for allegedly hiding in the boot of a car during an attempt to cross the Queensland border as it battles rising Covid-19 cases.

Police discovered the 49-year-old when they pulled a tow truck over in the town of Goondiwindi, just across the Queensland border.

Footage captures an officer opening the boot and discovered the woman hiding underneath blankets.

He tells the woman to “jump out” before asking if she is the only person in there.

The officer suspected someone was attempting to move to Queensland as the truck was towing what “looked like furniture”.