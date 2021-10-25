A young woman has been filmed launching a racist attack on a bouncer outside a Birmingham nightclub.

Footage uploaded to TikTok shows Tia Simmonds, 21, demanding to know why she was not being allowed back into the Levana cocktail bar last Thursday night (21 October).

She then launches the racist attack, shouting: “F***ing suck your mother. You’re a f***ing p**i bruv.”

Upon realising she's being filmed, Simmonds stops her rant and tries to cover her face, only to be told to "carry on" because she'll be "going viral".

