Moment woman robbed at gunpoint in India

CCTV footage shows the moment a woman was robbed of a gold chain at gunpoint.

Footage shows the woman on a moped bike pulling up to enter her home when two men on a bike pull up behind her.

One man then gets off the bike and approaches the woman from behind before pushing a gun into her face and grabbing her gold chain.

The woman attempted to retrieve the neckless before the pair fled the scene.

The incident took place in the city of Lucknow, in Northern India on April 14.

