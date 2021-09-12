Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam seems determined to continue to make history. After becoming Somalia’s first female foreign minister during the previous elections, the lawmaker is now running to become the country’s first female president.

In a July interview with The Associated Press, candidate Adam revealed she is aware of the challenges she will face when attempting to win votes in a conservative Muslim nation, that has historically marginalized women.

“I thought as a woman, maybe this country needs the leadership of a woman to bring peace and stability,” Adam told The Associated Press.