In the above video, you can see a homeless woman put a 16-year-old girl into a chokehold while she was eating sushi outside a restaurant in Queens, New York .

The incident took place at Watawa Sushi on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria , when the woman approached the girl from behind and strangled her seemingly at random.

New York police initially said they were looking for a man, but later announced they had arrested 36-year-old Minerva Martinez for the attack and charged her with strangulation.