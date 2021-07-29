A 60-year-old woman has been jailed for five-and-a-half years for stealing £4.2 million worth of diamonds from a Mayfair jewellers by swapping them for pebbles.

Lulu Lakatos, 60, posed as a gem expert, called Anna, at Boodles in London in 2016, claiming to be valuing the stones on behalf of a Russian investor she knew.

Prosecutors working on the case said it was the highest-value theft offence of its kind ever to have been committed in the UK.

In the video you can clearly see her swapping one bag for another in order to run away with the diamonds.