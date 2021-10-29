A viral TikTok of a designated female-only parking space has sparked concern online after people claimed it “made safety concerns worse.”

Natasha Gallier (@natashagallier) shared a glimpse of the multi-storey car park in Perth, with a text overlay that read: “Don’t know if we should be happy or scared there’s a female-only parking with security.”

The clip, which has racked almost half a million views, shows pink painted walls and signs guiding drivers towards “female parking.”

There are also “female-friendly” bays that advise drivers to “kindly reserve this bay for female drivers.”

