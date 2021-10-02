Watch live as Women’s March hold US rallies defending abortion choice

The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads for the steps of the United States Supreme Court on Saturday, as part of protests across the country demanding continued access to abortion in a year that conservative lawmakers and judges have put that under threat.

Organisers say the Washington march will be among hundreds of abortion-themed protests this weekend, coming days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the US.

The march is part of “a fight to secure, safeguard, and strengthen our constitutional right to an abortion."