Tens of thousands of migrant workers are fleeing Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka as Covid restrictions are ramped up in response to soaring infections.

People are crowding onto ferries, rickshaws and motorbikes and even hiring ambulances to return to their home villages after inter-city public transport was suspended last week.

“I am heading home. What would we do during this lockdown? Even starving with my family in the village would be better,” one worker tells France 24 in the video.

The tightened lockdown will curtail most economic activity and confine people to their homes.