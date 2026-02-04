A BBC Radio 5 Live presenter revealed his wife's cancer diagnosis during an episode of You, Me and the Big C broadcast for World Cancer Day on Wednesday, 4 February.

Tony Livesey said the cancer was "caught early," and his wife has undergone a lumpectomy.

The broadcaster, who was a friend to former hosts Rachael Bland and Dame Deborah James, said being part of the podcast had helped him with handling his wife's diagnosis.

BBC 5 Live said they were sending "huge amounts of love" to Livesey and his family.