Watch live as World Court holds hearing in Ukraine case against Russia

Hearing at the World Court in The Hague on whether to order “provisional measures” in a suit brought by Ukraine against Russia.

The court says it has sent Russia an urgent communication to prepare in case it does order provisional measures, or immediate steps, to protect Ukraine, as it has requested.

Ukraine’s suit filed on February 27 argues that Russia’s claim it invaded Ukraine to prevent a genocide is false.

