World leaders have expressed their dismay at the chaotic scenes coming from Afghanistan after the Taliban breached the capital city.

The militant group breached Kabul over the weekend before taking over the presidential palace.

Leaders of the UK, US, Australia have all expressed their anguish over the current state of Afghanistan.

The UK's prime minister Boris Johnson has said: "We want to do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan from being a breeding ground for terror."

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison said: "It's a very challenging situation in Afghanistan, it always has. It is a tragic country."