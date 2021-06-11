World leaders attending the G7 summmit in Cornwall were forced to deal with an awkward moment on Friday, as members of the media were ushered out of the meeting room ahead of talks. Addressing the media, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “This is meant to be a fireside chat ... it’s turned into a gigantic media circus in which we have to greet each other several times.”

US president Joe Biden and German chancellor Angela Merkel are among those attending the event, which will see discussions take place on issues such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.