Footage from cities around the world shows thousands gathering to express their solidarity with Palestinians as Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continues.

In Cape Town, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla leads a crowd chanting “Free, free Palestine!” - the rallying cry of demonstrators across the globe.

Protesters can be seen waving the Palestinian flag in London, Amsterdam and Madrid, while crowds march the streets of Paris and Tunis.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since the flare-up began. Medics in Israel say the death toll there has risen to 12.

Israel said that Hamas had fired over 4,000 rockets.