Pazzi, the world’s first pizza-making robot, has been wowing Parisians with his skills ever since their restaurant of the same name opened in central Paris.

The fully automated robot can make up to 80 pizzas per hour – while the staff at the restaurant focus on customer service and taking orders.

Pazzi does everything from flattening the dough, to spreading the tomato sauce – and of course, adding those all-important toppings.

“It’s a very fast process, the timing is perfectly controlled and quality is assured because the robots are consistent,” says Sebastien Roverso, a co-founder and inventor of Pazzi.