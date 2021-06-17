A diamond that is believed to be the third-largest in the world was recently dug up in Botswana.

The massive stone weighs around 1,098 carats and is nearly three inches long and over two inches wide.

The second-biggest diamond, mined in the African country in 2015, weighed 1,109 carats. The largest ever stone was unearthed in South Africa in 1905 and clocked in at a whopping 3,106 carats.

It is not yet known how much the diamond is worth, but it will eventually be sold with as much as 80 per cent of the proceeds going to Botswana’s government.