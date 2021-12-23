'World's oldest woman' dies in China, aged 135

A 135-year-old woman from Xinjiang, China, who is believed to be the oldest woman ever, has died. With her birthday reported to be 25 June 1886, Almihan Seyiti would have been born amid the imperial Qing dynasty. Ms Seyiti, who was recognised as China's oldest living person in 2013, died on 16 December surrounded by her family - according to authorities.

However, with researchers and the Guinness World Records unable to verify her age, the official title remains with Jeanne Calment, a French woman who died in 1997 aged 122.

