China’s Xi Jinping expected to consolidate power at key leadership summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to consolidate his power at a meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) being held this week.

The sixth plenum began with a closed-door meeting on Monday (8 November), and has been attended by hundreds of senior officials of the ruling CPC’s central committee.

Xi is expected to become only the third leader to issue a historical resolution since the CPC was founded in 1921 – with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping issuing the other two.