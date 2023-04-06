Dramatic moment lone yachtsman rescued off Devon coast in gale force winds

Dramatic footage captures the moment a lone yachtsman was rescued off the north Devon coast after he got caught in high winds and massive waves.

Volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and HM Coastguard responded to the distress call amid 50mph winds and waves that stretched up to around six metres.

Two RNLI volunteer crews from Appledore and Clovelly and the coastguard helicopter from Newquay were needed to complete the rescue.

A statement added yacht’s sails were completely torn but, despite the terrible conditions, crews managed to tow the yacht to calmer water and complete the rescue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.