Moment train strikes police car parked on tracks with suspect inside

Police in Colorado have released footage showing the moment a train crashed into the patrol car a suspect was detained in.

This bodycam video shows officers speaking with the woman in the car, parked on the tracks, and the aftermath of the impact.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, suffered nine broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured sternum due to the crash in Platteville.

Platteville sergeant Pablo Vazquez and Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke are both facing charges.

Rios-Gonzalez was arrested after a road rage incident where she allegedly threatened another motorist with a gun.

