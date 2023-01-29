Yellow weather warning issued as strong winds expected to hit parts of the UK

Fierce winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.

A yellow weather warning is in place between Tuesday and Wednesday in Scotland.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 60mph are expected “fairly widely” across Scotland and northern England, but here remains “uncertainty” on how the extreme weather could affect Scotland’s Central Belt.

Dan Stroud, an operational meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We are expecting a deep area of low pressure to pass to the north of Scotland.”

