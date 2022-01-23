UN urges investigation into Saudi-led coalition air raids in Yemen

Rescue workers and relatives are still searching beneath the rubble for survivors after an attack on a detention facility in Yemen that left more than 70 dead.

The UN has condemned the Saudi-led coalition’s air raids and called for an investigation.

The airstrike in northern Saada province Friday was part of an intense air and ground offensive that marked an escalation in Yemen’s yearslong civil war.

The conflict pits the internationally recognized government, aided by the Saudi-led coalition, against the Iranian-backed rebels.

