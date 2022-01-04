Yemini Military seize UAE cargo ship

Yemeni military seized a United Arab Emirates-flagged ship carrying what they said was “military equipment” off the coast of Hodeidah.

Saudi state media reports said the ship, the Rwabee, was carrying medical equipment from a field hospital and was en route to Jizan.

Video from Houthi media shows various equipment, including a container filled with guns and ammunition on board a cargo ship.

A man touring the cargo ship claims “weaponry” belonging to “the Saudi ground forces” had been seized aboard the ship.

Logos printed on the vehicles translate as Saudi Arabian Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces.

