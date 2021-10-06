A car thief gang from Yorkshire stole vehicles worth £180,000 using a handheld device disguised as a Nintendo Game Boy.

Dylan Armer, Christopher Bowes and Thomas Poulson stole five Mitsubishi Outlanders by using the £20,000 gadget to open and start the vehicles “in a matter of seconds”.

Footage recovered from one of the suspect’s phones captures the men starting one of the vehicles by fooling the motors’ keyless entry and ignition system.

CCTV captures the crooks unplugging a car from its charging point before using the “Game Boy” device to unlock and start it.

All three were jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.