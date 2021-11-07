Human rights lawyer Mohammed Patel says he was "not at all" surprised by allegations of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club made by star Azeem Rafiq.

Mr. Patel told Sky News: "institutional racism has been rife at Headingley for quite a long time now".

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended Yorkshire County Cricket Club from hosting England international fixtures and major matches, and has threatened the club with further punishment after finding their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism “wholly unacceptable”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here