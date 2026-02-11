Yorkshire drug dealer filmed himself testing homemade flamethrower in back garden

Footage shows the moment a drug dealer who rigged his house with Home Alone-style booby traps in order to thwart potential intruders is arrested.

In May 2024, officers discovered a range of weapons, explosives and tripwires in three neighbouring properties connected to Ian Claughton, 59, and his ex-wife Lesley Claughton, 59.

Bodycam footage released by Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit on Tuesday (10 February) shows officers entering one of the properties as part of the three-day multi-day operation which saw a 100-metre cordon installed.

Another clip shows Ian using a homemade flamethrower, which he used as part of his efforts to “protect his cannabis operation”.

Ian Claughton has been jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to an array of weapon and drug charges. Lesley Claughton was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.