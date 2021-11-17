Rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis, according to the police.

An eyewitness states that the musician, who released his debut album, King of Memphis in 2016, was shot as he walked into a cookie shop.

Police say the shooting took place at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies and according to TMZ, a shot was fired through the window.

The rapper, who has collaborated with the likes of 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane, is survived by two children.

