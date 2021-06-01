Dramatic footage shows the moment a distraught little girl is rescued by the RNLI after her inflatable dinghy drifted out to sea off Kinmel Bay in north-east Wales on Monday.

“I’m very scared, please help,” the child can be heard screaming as the lifeboat approaches her yellow dinghy. The bodycam footage from one of the rescuers shows them pulling the sobbing girl into their vessel as one tells her “we'll get you back to your parents, yeah?”

The girl’s inflatable had been tethered to the shore before the safety cord came loose, casting her adrift.