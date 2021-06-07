A juvenile humpback whale entangled in fishing ropes and gear was freed by Australian marine police off the coast of Sydney at the weekend.

This video from New South Wales police appears to show the animal struggling in the water, with what looks like rope trailing behind it.

Beachgoers on the city’s famous Bondi Beach alerted rescuers to the whale, which appeared in distress, guiding a police helicopter to the creature.

The entrapped whale was first spotted off the coast on 1 June, according to the marine rescue group ORRCA.