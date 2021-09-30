Young mother critically shot by school safety officer

A young mother who was critically shot by a school safety officer near a California high school is to be taken off life support.

The Long Beach Unified School District said one of its school safety officers was investigating an altercation between multiple people.

Video captures people fighting on the street before the officer approaches a silver sedan as the driver takes off.

Gunfire is heard as the officer opens fire at the vehicle.

The mother of a 5-month-old baby, 18-year-old Mona Rodriguez, was transported to hospital after being shot in the head.

Yesterday, her attorney announced she is to be removed from life support.