Special Report: The plight of London's jobless youth

An unemployment epidemic has taken hold of London’s jobless youth.

As Covid hit in March 2020, young people in the capital found themselves in precarious circumstances. They were the least likely to die from Covid, but had their schooling, education and social life ripped from them.

Despite a record high of 1 million job vacancies in the UK, 1 in 8 young people are unemployed and cannot get a job.

Youth unemployment dwarfs all other age groups around the country, London has been hit hardest with more than 1 in 5 16-24 year-olds jobless.