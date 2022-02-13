Yvette Cooper says urgent reforms needed to deal with ‘perfect storm’ for policing

Labour has warned of a “perfect storm” in policing as it issued a call for wholesale reform in the wake of the resignation of Met Commissioner Cressida Dick on Friday.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said an overhaul is needed to police training, misconduct proceedings, whistleblowing structures and social media use.

Ms Cooper said that Dame Cressida’s dramatic departure should not be allowed to create the impression that problems with police are limited to London.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here