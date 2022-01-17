A Cabinet minister has dismissed suggestions that there is a concerted effort to save the Prime Minister from censure over the partygate scandal.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he does not recognise “that language about red meat or big dogs” after it was reported that “populist” policies are to be pushed by the Government in a bid to allow Boris Johnson to survive the furore.

But reports have suggested that, under a move dubbed “Operation: Save Big Dog”, Mr Johnson will overhaul his top team and focus on “red meat” policies.

