‘People will die because of you’: Zelensky attacks Nato

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered a scorching attack on Nato - criticising it for refusing to enforce a no-fly zone and accusing it of leaving his people to die.

Nato confirmed it would not offer aerial protection to Ukraine, out of fear of triggering further conflict with Russia.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said.

