Watch live as Ukraine’s president Zelensky addresses Canadaian parliament

Volodymyr Zelensky is virtually addressing Canada’s parliament on Tuesday, to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.

In a joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate, the Ukrainian president is also expected to urge further assistance in fending off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Last week, Mr Zelensky made a similar plea to MPs in the UK.

Ahead of his speech, Canada announced it will be imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the government says have “enabled and supported President Putin’s choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country”.

