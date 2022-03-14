President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks today to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The Ukrainian leader is set to speak live via video link from his home in Kyiv, as he refuses to leave his country as the attack from Russia rages on.

The assembly is held in Strasbourg, northern France, and will begin with an opening statement by the president, before moving on to his video address.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.