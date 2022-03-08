Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky returned to his Kyiv office on Monday night, declaring that he is “not hiding” from anyone and will stay in Ukraine for as long as needed to win the war started by Russia.

This was Mr Zelensky’s first visit to his office in the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Overnight attacks and shelling continued in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Sumy, mayor Anatol Fedoruk said.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.