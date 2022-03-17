Zelensky discusses priorities for Russia-Ukraine talks

Volodymyr Zelensky has listed six priorities, as peace talks with Russia continue.

The president of Ukraine addressed the ongoing negotiations between both Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, 17 March, he said: “My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country.”

