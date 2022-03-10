Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after maternity hospital bombing in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of war crimes on Wednesday after a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, allegedly wounding 17 people.

“An aerial bomb on a maternity hospital is the conclusive evidence that what is happening is a genocide of Ukrainians,” he added.

Zelensky went on to call for Europeans to strengthen sanctions against Russia to force it to the negotiating table.

