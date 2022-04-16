Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘terrorising’ and ‘hunting’ civilians in southern Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops occupying southern parts of the country of "terrorising" civilians and hunting for anyone who served in Ukraine’s military.

The president also urged more "painful" economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin's nation to destabilise his war machine.

"In the occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the Russian military continues to terrorise civilians in our country," Mr Zelensky said.

"They are looking for anyone who has ever been associated with the Ukrainian army."

