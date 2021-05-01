Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with Congress to support a Nato-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine by playing a horrifying video with scenes of his country under attack by Russia.

The video, which ended with the words “Close the Sky”, was broadcast as the Ukrainian president made a joint address to the US House and Senate on Wednesday.

It opened with images of families happily playing before shifting to shocking clips of dead bodies, bombings and crying children.

The words "This is a murder" also appeared on screen during the video.

