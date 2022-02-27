Ukraine ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, says Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said his country was ready for talks with Russia but rejected the offer to hold them in Belarus, calling it an invasion staging ground.

Mr Zelensky offered alternate locations in Europe such as Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest or Baku to hold peace talks.

“We want to talk, we want to end the war,” the Ukrainian president said in a video to the Russian leaders, adding that the talks can be held, but only in a country “from which missiles aren’t flying”.

