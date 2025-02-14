Watch as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to media in Munich where he will attend the Munich Security Conference after claims that Chernobyl was hit by a Russian drone.

Mr Zelensky said the drone struck the protective shell of reactor four at the plant, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. Initial assessments, he said, showed damage to be “significant.”

The shell is a protective cover is designed to limit the release of radioactivity from the reactor, which exploded in the 1986 disaster. This morning, the International Atomic Energy Agency said no elevations in radiation levels had been detected.

Mr Zelensky will be meeting US president JD Vance in Munch ahead of the conference.