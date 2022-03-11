Zelensky denies Ukraine is preparing chemical weapons attack against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russia that they will receive “severe sanctions” if chemical weapons are used in the war.

Zelensky also denied Moscow’s accusation that Ukraine is preparing to attack with chemical or biological weapons.

The accusation from Russia has caused Western allies to fear that Moscow could go further and carry out a chemical attack, potentially under the cover of a “false flag” operation.

