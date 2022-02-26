Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city.

Zelensky said: “We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state. Because our weapon is our truth.”

It comes as Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said dozens of people were wounded in overnight fighting in the capital including children.

As of 6am local time (4am GMT), 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, he said.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here