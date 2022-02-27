An interpreter for German newspaper WELT broke down today in tears while translating Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky latest video message.

Zelensky today announced his country was ready for talks with Russia but rejected the offer to hold them in Belarus, calling it an invasion staging ground.

Mr Zelensky offered alternate locations in Europe such as Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest or Baku to hold peace talks.

“We want to talk, we want to end the war,” the Ukrainian president said in a video to the Russian leaders,

