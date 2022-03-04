Ukraine’s Zelensky addresses anti-war protests in cities across Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European nations to support his country’s fight against the invading Russian military.

Mr Zelensky appeared on video as he addressed thousands of people protesting against the war in several European cities – including Paris, Prague, Lyon, Frankfurt, and many others.

“Don’t turn a blind eye to this. Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” Zelensky said through a translator.

